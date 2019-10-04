Modi has become one of the powerful leaders of the world :

BJP working president J P Nadda Friday said that US President Donald Trump joining Narendra Modi in a programme in Houston recently signalled that the prime minister has become one of the powerful leaders in the world. Nadda said that Modis dynamic leadership during the past five years has also shown to the world that he has become one of the powerful global leaders.

The Modi government has helped in meeting farmers requirements, taken steps in the health sector and in the development of connectivity networks, he told a meeting of party workers here. The dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the world that he has become one of its powerful leaders. When US President Donald Trump broke protocol and joined Modiji in the recently held Howdy Modi in Houston, it sent out a signal to the world that the president of a powerful country follows Modijis developmental programmes, Nadda said here.

With strong policies India will achieve USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, he asserted. On Jammu and Kashmir Nadda said that the abrogation of Article 370 would help its people to enjoy benefits that others in the country enjoy through the developmental programmes.

He also praised the Modi government for scrapping the triple talaq which will help Muslim women to join in the progressive programmes. Congratulating BJP workers for the party's sucessful membership drive, which was entrusted to them, he urged them to work hard in the coming assembly elections in Jharkhand in a similar fashion and help the party bag more than 65 seats in the 81-member House.

Addressing another meeting at Chandankiyari in Bokaro district, Nadda said while the Modi government is moving forward after scrapping Article 370 Pakistan found itself isolated in the United Nations. The abrogation of Article 370 in J&K will benefit the people of Jammu and Ladakh regions. Earlier dalits in Kashmir got employment only as safai workers but now they will get benefits which are given to the rest of the country.

Development funds will go directly to the panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir, he said..

