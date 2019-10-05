Giriraj attacks Nitish, Sushil over waterlogging in Patna

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday came down heavily on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on waterlogging in Patna caused by last week's incessant rains, saying Kumar should take responsibility for the problems being faced by the people. "Definitely...Tali Sardar ko to Gali Sardar ko (If a leader takes credit, he must also accept criticism)," he replied when asked whether Nitish Kumar, who has been the chief minister for past 15 years, should take responsibility for the situation in Patna and elsewhere in Bihar.

Notably, many parts of Patna, including Kankerbagh, Rajendra Nagar and Pataliputra, have been water-logged for the past one week. The state capital witnessed unprecedented rainfall between September 27 and 29, causing flooding in many areas. Singh, the Union Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Minister, also criticized BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, saying, "If Sushil Modi is our leader and all credit is given to him in the party, he should also own the criticism."

The Begusarai MP said the "wyavastha (dispensation)" is responsible for the problems being faced by the people in the current situation. He apologized to the people of Patna for the problems and difficulties they were facing. Action must be taken against those responsible, the BJP's firebrand leader said, asserting that he would act against officials found to have created problems in his constituency.

"It is unfortunate that instead of carrying a probe against officials, our own minister stands in support of such officials," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)