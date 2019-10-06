Maha polls: UP DyCM invokes Article 370 revocation at Thane

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya campaigned for Thane BJP candidate Sanjay Kelkar late Saturday night and claimed the Narendra Modi government had weeded out cancer by revoking provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Maharashtra Assembly polls are slated for October 21 while results will be declared on October 24.

Maurya said the Congress, which had opposed the move and made statements on it that went against the interests of the nation, was like a fish out of water and its end was near. Targeting the sizable of number of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who form the electorate here, Maurya said BJP had traditionally been the first to come to their help whenever required..

