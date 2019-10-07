Trump: Turkey, Kurds have to 'figure the situation out' after US pullback

Washington, Oct 7 (AFP) President Donald Trump on Monday justified his decision to withdraw US troops from Turkey's border with Syria, saying the region would have to "figure the situation out" and that America needed to get out of "ridiculous Endless Wars." The US withdrawal from key positions along Syria's northern border, announced late Sunday, marks a major policy shift and effectively abandons the Kurds, who were Washington's main ally in the years-old battle against the so-called Islamic State group.

"Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their 'neighbourhood,'" Trump tweeted. "It is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home. WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN." (AFP) ZH

ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)