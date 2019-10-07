International Development News
Development News Edition
Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Turkey's economy if it takes 'off-limits' actions

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 07-10-2019 21:25 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to "totally destroy and obliterate" the Turkish economy if Turkey took any action he considered "off-limits" following his decision to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria. The withdrawal, announced by the White House late Sunday, was swiftly condemned by a bipartisan group of lawmakers over concerns that it could open the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces long allied with Washington.

"As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off-limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I've done before!)" Trump tweeted.

COUNTRY : United States
