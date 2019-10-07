Congress revamps UP unit, appoints Ajay Kumar Lallu as state chief

The Congress on Monday revamped the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, appointing party MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu as its chief and Aradhana Misra 'Mona' as the leader of the legislative party. Apart from Ajay Kumar Lallu, the party has appointed four vice-presidents and 12 general secretaries.

The party also appointed an Advisory Council to the General Secretary and a Working Group on Strategy and Planning which comprise several senior party leaders from the state. The appointments made by Congress President Sonia Gandhi also include that of 24 secretaries.

The party has apparently picked up Ajay Kumar Lallu, an MLA from Kushinagar district because he has risen from the ranks. The 40-year old leader is expected to lead the efforts for the party's revival along with senior leaders. Ajay Kumar Lallu is a two-time replaces actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar who had resigned following party's debacle in Lok Sabha elections.

The new appointments come months after the party's virtual rout in the Lok Sabha elections in the state in which it could win only one seat. Rahul Gandhi also lost from his traditional Amethi seat and subsequently resigned as party chief.

The revamp has the stamp of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh and has been holding wide consultations. The new Vice Presidents of the stat unit are Virender Chaudhary (Organisation -East), Pankaj Malik (Organisation -East) and Laliteshpati Tripathi and Deepak Kumar. Tripathi and Kumar are in charge of frontal organisatons and different departments.

The advisory council to the general secretary includes senior leaders Mohsina Kidwai, Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, P L Punia, Nirmal Khatri besides Pradeep Mathur, Rashid Alvi and RPN Singh. The working group on strategy and planning includes Jitin Prasada, Rajiv Shukla, Imran Masood and Rajaram Pal. (ANI)

