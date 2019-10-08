REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL US-SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/

Trump threatens Turkey with 'extremely decimated economy' over Syria WASHINGTON/ISTANBUL - President Donald Trump on Monday launched a harsh attack on NATO ally Turkey, threatening to destroy its economy if Ankara takes a planned military strike in Syria too far even though the U.S. leader himself has opened the door for a Turkish incursion.

US-BRITAIN-EU/ UK's Johnson tells EU: Brexit ball is in your court now

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the European Union on Monday that the Brexit ball was in its court and that the bloc should now urgently discuss in detail his proposal for breaking the deadlock in talks ahead of Britain’s departure on Oct. 31. U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Pentagon, White House budget office get subpoenas in Democrats' impeachment probe

WASHINGTON - Congressional Democrats issued subpoenas to the Pentagon and the White House budget office on Monday as part of their impeachment inquiry, seeking documents related to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold military assistance from Ukraine. US-USA-ELECTION-TRUMP/

Trump campaign touts Republican rule changes aimed at unified 2020 convention WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign detailed on Monday efforts to change Republican Party rules across the country to reduce the potential for opposition to the president at the 2020 nominating convention.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE/CHINA-HIKVISION

U.S. puts Hikvision, Chinese security bureaus on economic blacklist WASHINGTON - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it was putting 28 Chinese public security bureaus and companies - including video surveillance company Hikvision - on a U.S. trade blacklist over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities.

GE-PENSIONS/ GE to freeze, pre-pay pensions to save up to $8 bln, cut debt

General Electric Co said on Monday it would freeze pensions for about 20,000 salaried U.S. employees and take other related moves to help the ailing conglomerate cut debt and reduce its retirement fund deficit by up to $8 billion. ENTERTAINMENT

US-FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-THE-TWO-POPES/ 'Two Popes' filmmakers hope Pope Francis is amused

LONDON - Director Fernando Meirelles is a fan of Pope Francis but says his new film, which tries to get into the head of the Argentine pontiff, also shows some of his weaknesses. SPORTS

CHINA-BASKETBALL/NBA NBA stirs U.S. hornet's nest, faces China backlash over Hong Kong tweet

WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI - An increasing number of U.S. lawmakers voiced anger on Monday over the NBA's response to a Houston Rockets official's tweet backing Hong Kong democracy protests, raising U.S.-China tensions as talks to end a 15-month trade war resumed. SOCCER-SPAIN-ESY/

Struggling Espanyol sack Gallego, appoint Machin Espanyol have sacked coach David Gallego eight games into the season and replaced him with former Sevilla and Girona manager Pablo Machin, the Spanish side said in a statement on Monday.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CANADA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Canada's Trudeau, recovering after blackface scandal, faces key debate

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose electoral fortunes are recovering after images appeared of him in blackface, takes part in a leaders' debate on Monday that could help him retain power in an Oct. 21 vote. 7 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/SASSOLI-LONDON EU parliament head Sassoli in London for Brexit talks with UK PM Johnson

The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, travels to London for Brexit talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson before a make-or-break EU summit on Oct.17-18. 8 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV) British parliament to be suspended

Queen Elizabeth will suspend, or prorogue, parliament from Tuesday Oct. 8 until the following Monday at the request of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson 8 Oct

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-VOTE EXPLAINER: Trump's demand for a impeachment vote "frivoulous" - experts

As the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump ramps up, the president is expected to argue that the probe is illegitimate because it has not been approved by a full vote of the U.S. House of Representatives. But legal eperts have rejected this argument, saying Congress has broad power under the Constitution to conduct the probe how it sees fit. 8 Oct

ECUADOR-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Indigenous protests continue against Ecuador austerity package

Indigenous groups lead protests against Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno's government over economic austerity measures that have caused the worst unrest in years. 8 Oct

CHINA-PAKISTAN/ (PIX) Pakistani PM Khan to meet China's Xi to discuss Kashmir, CPEC

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on Tuesday to discuss the security situation in the disputed region of Kashmir as well as economic ties, his office said on Monday. 8 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/TUSK-SASSOLI Top EU officials, Tusk and Sassoli, in Berlin for talks with Chancellor Merkel before crunchtime Brexit summit

European Council President Donald Tusk and the head of the EU parliament, David Sassoli, travel to Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before a make-or-break Brexit summit of all EU leaders on Oct.17-18. 8 Oct

POLAND-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Poland's ruling eurosceptics poised to win Oct. 13 national vote

Poland's nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party could strengthen its grip on power in a national election on Oct. 13, in a fresh win for eurosceptic, anti-immigration groups in the European Union keen to scale back the bloc's liberal agenda. 8 Oct

AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/ (PIX) Afghanistan braces for political uncertainty in election's wake

Despite pulling off a safer presidential election than expected, Afghanistan is headed for a prolonged period of political uncertainty, with the two front-runners claiming victory before ballots are counted and signalling they would not accept defeat. 8 Oct

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-POLL Reuters/Ipsos poll on support/opposition to impeaching Trump

Update from the Reuters/Ipsos poll on the % of Americans who believe Trump should be impeached. The poll also will measure the number of Democrats who believe impeachment is a priority over other congressional business. 8 Oct

COLOMBIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Former Colombian leader Uribe to testify before Supreme Court in fraud case

Colombia's former president Alvaro Uribe will testify in a private hearing as part of an investigation into alleged fraud and graft. Uribe is accused of bribing witnesses to testify that a leftist lawmaker had links to armed groups. Uribe's supporters are expected to rally outside the court. 8 Oct

CANADA-ELECTION/POLLS Canadian poll results ahead of Oct. 21 federal election

Canadians will vote in a federal election on Oct. 21. A summary of polls tracking party voting intentions at a national level and published by the media will be updated weekly or as results are published. 8 Oct

WTO-FISHERIES/ British naturalist David Attenborough to speak on harmful fisheries subsidies amid WTO talks

British naturalist David Attenborough is expected to urge WTO delegates to kick start negotiations on ending fisheries subsidies which have stalled amid bureaucratic bickering. 8 Oct

USA-TRUMP/DIPLOMACY (PIX) Phone calls with U.S. president are no longer a diplomatic nicety or straightforward

Securing a phone call with the president of the United States used to be seen as a diplomatic coup. But increasingly it carries untold risks, including the threat of embarrassing leaks and domestic political pitfalls. For advisers to prime ministers and presidents, there's a need for utmost caution. 8 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

EUROPE-MIGRANTS/MINISTERS (TV) EU migration ministers meet as arrivals from Turkey to Greek islands rise

Five EU countries including Italy and Malta will seek support from other countries in the bloc to a relocation agreement they sealed last month for refugees and migrants plucked from the Mediterranean sea trying to cross from Africa to Europe. But another group including Greece and Cyrpus will demand more help on the eastern Mediterranean front as sea arrivals from Turkey are on the rise. 8 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (PIX) (TV) U.S. Ambassador to EU Sondland will appear for deposition in House impeachment inquiry

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will appear for a closed-door deposition in the House impeachment inquiry. 8 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS SERBIA-RATES/

Poll on Serbian central bank's benchmark rate Reuters is polling Serbian traders, dealers and economists about their expectations about future benchmark rate and ahead of upcoming central bank's rate-setting meeting.

8 Oct SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Samsung Elec Q3 earnings guidance Samsung Electronics will release its guidance for the third-quarter earnings.

8 Oct USA-TRADE/USMCA-MEXICO

U.S. Democratic delegation comes to Mexico as USMCA eyed House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal leads a two-day, Congressional Delegation to Mexico. The trip comes as the House Democratic Working Group on NAFTA 2.0 continues to engage in productive discussions with the U.S. Trade Representative regarding important improvements to the agreement. While in Mexico, members will meet with representatives from the Mexican Government as well as local workers.

8 Oct NORTHKOREA-JAPAN/SHIP-UPDATE

Japan rescues about 60 North Korean crew members from a fishing vessel after it collided with a Japanese patrol boat on Monday. 8 Oct

US-ENERGY/ U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry to visit Latvia

Rick Perry, the U.S. Secretary of Energy, visits Latvia and meets with the country’s top officials, including the President of Latvia Egils Levits and the Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins. Perry is to deliver a keynote speech during EuroGas Central and Eastern Europe Conference titled The Baltic Region - Setting the pace for gas market integration. 8 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

IRELAND-BUDGET/ (PIX) (TV) Ireland to prepare for the worst with 'no deal Brexit' budget

Ireland's finance minister will present a "no deal" Brexit budget for 2020 on Tuesday, detailing how he will keep firms afloat and allow the state's finances to return to deficit if Britain leaves the European Union in a chaotic manner. 8 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT MEXICO-JOSEJOSE/ (PIX) (TV)

Body of legendary Mexican crooner Jose Jose due to return to Mexico The remains of Jose Jose, who died at 71 last week in Miami and whose songs were a soundtrack to jilted lovers across Latin America for half a century, are due to be returned on Tuesday to his home country, likely lying in state at the grand Bellas Artes cultural center and kicking off a series of tribute concerts and memorial events.

8 Oct CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/LGBT-RALLY (PIX) (TV) Advocates rally outside Supreme Court as it weighs landmark LGBT case

LGBTQ activists and supporters hold rally on the steps of the Supreme Court as it hears major LGBT rights case on whether federal employment law that outlaws discrimination on the basis of sex covers sexual orientation and gender identity. 8 Oct

CALIFORNIA-PRISONS/ California set to end private prisons and immigrant-detention camps

America's largest state prison system is moving to quit outsourcing its inmates to lockups operated by for-profit companies, following a general decline in privatized incarceration nationally. 8 Oct

LEBANON-WINE/CANNABIS (PIX) (TV) POSTPONED UNTIL THURSDAY 10/10 - Wine with a whiff of cannabis: a vintner's passion in a hard land

Twenty years ago, a small cooperative in one of the poorest parts of Lebanon convinced a handful of farmers to grow grapes instead of cannabis. Today, 200 farmers and their vineyards supply the biggest wineries in the country. Vintner Charbel Fakhri wants to win over the residents of Deir al-Ahmar and convince them that a better future lies in the tempranillo grape. 8 Oct

USA-COURT/LGBT (PIX) (TV) Supreme Court hears major LGBT rights case

Supreme Court hears major LGBT rights case on whether federal employment law that outlaws discrimination on the basis of sex covers sexual orientation and gender identity. 8 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY NOBEL-PRIZE/PHYSICS (PIX) (TV)

Winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in physics is announced The winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in physics is announced at a news conference.

8 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

Also Read: REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)