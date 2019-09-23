REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted on Monday as saying any investigation in Ukraine would be conducted transparently after U.S. media reports said President Donald Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden, a rival in next year's U.S. election.

BRITAIN-SECURITY-MANCHESTER/

Bomb disposal officers respond to suspect package at UK's Manchester Airport

LONDON (Reuters) - Bomb disposal officers carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package at Manchester Airport on Monday, police said, adding a man had been detained by officers at the scene.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/

Biden urges investigation into Trump Ukraine call

DES MOINES, Iowa/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, on Saturday called for an investigation into reports that President Donald Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Biden and his son.

USA-INDIA/

'Howdy, Modi!': Thousands, plus Trump, rally in Texas for India's leader HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a stage and showered each other with praise on Sunday at a "Howdy, Modi!" rally attended by upward of 50,000 people, a rare mass showing for a foreign leader on American soil.

BUSINESS THOMAS-COOK-GRP-INVESTMENT/

British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, leaving hundreds of thousands stranded LONDON (Reuters) - The world's oldest travel firm Thomas Cook collapsed on Monday, stranding more than half a million holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

MEDIASET-VIVENDI/

Vivendi holds onto Mediaset stake as withdrawal right deadline expires: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Vivendi has decided not to exercise withdrawal rights over its Mediaset holding as a deadline to liquidate the stake in the Italian broadcaster expired at the weekend, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-EMMYS/ 'Game of Thrones,' 'Fleabag' take top Emmy honors on the night of upsets

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Medieval drama "Game of Thrones" closed its run with a fourth Emmy award for best drama series while British comedy "Fleabag" was the upset winner for best comedy series on Sunday on a night that rewarded newcomers over old favorites.

AWARDS-EMMYS-STUDIOS/

HBO leads Emmys with 34 new honors to tout in streaming wars LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Longtime Emmy darling HBO scored more wins than any other network at Sunday's Emmy awards, taking home 34 trophies including best drama series for the final season of its global hit "Game of Thrones."

SPORTS PORT-DOPING/

Doping: WADA starts compliance procedures against RUSADA over 'inconsistent' data (Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency has opened compliance proceedings against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) over what it said was inconsistencies in data supplied to them in January, WADA said on Monday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-DET-RECAP/ Lions take down Eagles in Philly, remain unbeaten

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 18 of 32 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown and the visiting Detroit Lions remained unbeaten with a 27-24 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/AFRICA (PIX) (TV)

Prince Harry and Meghan begin their Africa tour in Cape Town Prince Harry and his wife Meghan start a 10-day Africa tour in Cape Town with baby Archie, the first official tour they have done since his birth. The first day of the tour will begin in a township in Cape Town teaching children about their rights, and the couple will later tour the District Six Museum to learn about their work to reunite members of the community forcibly relocated during the apartheid era.

23 Sep 09:30 ET, 13:30 GMT BRITAIN-ROYALS/AFRICA (PIX) (TV)

Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the beach and residents in Cape Town Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visit the beach and residents in Cape Town.

24 Sep POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HUAWEI TECH-USA/ (PIX) (TV) Huawei CFO Meng returns to Canadian court for the hearing

Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou will appear in British Columbia supreme court for a hearing where her defense team will seek further disclosure surrounding her arrest at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1. The hearing begins at 10 am in Vancouver time. 23 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/UN (TV) High-level meeting on the Amazon

High-level meeting on the Amazon hosted by France, Chile, and Colombia. 23 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

AUSTRIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Austrian parliamentary election preview

Young Austrian conservative Sebastian Kurz is cruising to victory in a parliamentary election on Sept. 29. But after a video sting blew up his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party, he is under pressure to ally with another group and could reach across the political spectrum to seek a deal with the Greens. 23 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/GERMANY-MAAS BARNIER (TV) Germany's Maas, EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speak to reporters

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and the European Union Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier speak to reporters after their meeting in Berlin. 23 Sep 12:10 ET, 16:10 GMT

SPAIN-POLITICS/FRANCO (PIX) (TV) Preview ahead of Supreme Court ruling on Franco's exhumation

Preview ahead of Spain's Supreme Court ruling on whether the body of former dictator Francisco Franco can be exhumed from the mausoleum in the Valley of the Fallen. The Socialist government passed legislation to exhume Spain's former dictator and turn the site into a memorial to the victims of the brutal 1936-39 Civil War that marked the start of his fascist regime, but his family has challenged the exhumation in the courts. 23 Sep 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN (PIX) (TV) United Nations hosts the 2019 Climate Action Summit

Global climate activists, including Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, participate in the United Nations 2019 Climate Action Summit, ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting of world leaders. The aim of the summit is to encourage countries to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and develop realistic plans and contributions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2020. 23 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

USA-RELIGION/UN (PIX) (TV) U.S. hosts 'Global Call to Protect Religious Freedom' at the UN

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence host 'Global Call to Protect Religious Freedom' at the United Nations where they might confront China for its treatment of Uighurs and other Muslims - an opening salvo for what promises to be a tense UN General Assembly for the two world powers. 23 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/PROTEST (PIX) (TV) Anti-Trump protesters march as U.S. president comes to NY for UN General Assembly

Protesters march in Manhattan to decry the U.S. President Donald Trump's policies and administration as he visits New York for the United Nations General Assembly. 23 Sep 21:30 ET

EU-POLAND/JUDICIARY Top EU court hears an opinion on whether Poland violated the law with new disciplinary moves against judges

Advocate General of the European Court of Justice delivers the non-binding opinion, which is usually, however, heeded when the court delivers its final verdict a few weeks later. The case regards to the part of an overhaul of the judiciary carried out by the ruling nationalist and populist Law and Justice (PiS) party in Poland that has long been criticized by the EU and rights campaigners as weakening democratic checks and balances. 24 Sep

CANADA-ELECTION/POLLS

Canadian poll results ahead of Oct. 21 federal election

Canadians will vote in a federal election on Oct. 21. A summary of polls tracking party voting intentions at a national level and published by the media will be updated weekly or as results are published. 24 Sep

POLAND-ELECTION/KACZYNSKI Ahead of the vote, Poland's nationalist chief steps out of the shadows

Long cast as an antagonistic backstage strategist, Poland's nationalist leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski steps out of the shadows ahead of Oct. 13 parliamentary election, in hope of a chance to address unfinished reforms. 24 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/COURT (PIX) (TV) Supreme Court ruling on prorogation ahead of Brexit

The UK Supreme Court will rule after hearing a challenge against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks, a suspension campaigner Gina Miller and ex-PM John Major argue is unlawful. The ruling is expected early sometime in the week of the 23rd of September. 24 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV) UK PM Johnson to meet EU leaders in New York

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with European leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York as part of his push to secure a Brexit deal by the end of October. 24 Sep

FRANCE-REFORM/IVF (TV) French parliament debates bill allowing IVF for lesbians

Parliament begins debating legislation that would allow in-vitro fertilization (IVF) for lesbian couples and single women, a long-standing campaign pledge of Macron's that risks a backlash from conservative voters. 24 Sep

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CARRIE LAM (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam speaks to media at a weekly news briefing

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam is expected to speak to the media on the development of the protest situation during a weekly news conference. 24 Sep 01:30 ET, 05:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-AUTOS/LABOR-LORDSTOWN (PIX)

At closed GM plant in Lordstown, workers still hope for new vehicle When asked about reports General Motors Co may turn its shuttered Lordstown, Ohio, plant into a battery factory, "Buffalo" Joe Nero snorts with derision and points at the vast complex that until six months ago made the Chevrolet Cruze.

23 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams gives introductory remarks at treasury markets conference Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives introductory before the 2019 U.S. Treasury Market Conference organized by the Department of the Treasury, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, in New York.

23 Sep 13:50 ET, 17:50 GMT USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Fed's James Bullard speaks in Illinois on the economy Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard makes a presentation on the economy in Effingham, Ill., on U.S. economy and monetary policy.

23 Sep 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT MOROCCO-CENBANK/

Central Bank to publish indicators Morocco's Central Bank will issue macro-economic indicators and the governor will give a news conference after its quarterly board meeting.

24 Sep EU-STATE AID/FIAT-STARBUCKS

EU court to rule on Fiat, Starbucks' challenges to an EU order to pay millions of euros in back taxes to the Netherlands, Luxembourg The Luxembourg-based General Court will rule whether Italian carmaker Fiat will have to pay up to 30 million euros in back taxes to Luxembourg related to an illegal sweetheart tax deal and U.S. coffee chain Starbucks a similar amount to the Dutch. Both cases are part of the European Commission's crackdown on tax avoidance by multinationals in Europe. The court, Europe's second-highest, dealt a major blow to the Commission earlier this year when it dismissed its ruling against a Belgian tax scheme for conglomerates.

24 Sep GREECE-STRIKE/ (PIX)

Greek seamen join one-day public sector strike against labor reform plan Greek public sector union ADEDY holds a one-day strike to protest draft legislation changing labor regulations. The union says the draft law gives authorities greater say in labor issues, including strikes, boosts flexible labor contracts and loosens requirements for setting up a business.

24 Sep KENYA-BANKING/LAWMAKING

Kenyan lawmakers discuss keeping commercial interest rate caps Last week, a Kenyan parliamentary committee blocked the finance ministry's move to scrap a cap on commercial lending rates imposed by lawmakers in 2016. Lawmakers are due to vote on this, along with another measure as part of the 2019/20 (July-June) fiscal budget.

24 Sep SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATE-CHANGE/AUSTRIA-GLACIERS (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE - Tracking glacial melt in the Alps

The discussion on climate change is mostly focused on changes in daily temperatures and local weather "happenings". In fact, climate means a synthesis of meteorological variables over at least 30 years. The mass balance of the glacier surface represents the most direct link between glacier change and climate forcing. Even a marginal temperature change in the scale of a tenth degree Celsius results in drastic changes of glacier expansion. The period of time in which glaciers will mainly disappear in Alpine regions is no longer eventually. 23 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

RELIGION POPE-SYNOD/AMAZON

In remote Amazon, Catholic "proven men" pray for priesthood In a remote corner of the Peruvian Amazon, where hundreds of villages go without Mass every week, indigenous Achuar Catholics pray that a meeting next month at the Vatican will allow married "proven men" to be ordained as priests.

24 Sep CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX) Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region

Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim. 24 Sep

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS SOUTHEAST ASIA-HAZE/INDONESIA-POLICE (TV)

'My soul's calling': Indonesian police officer tirelessly puts out haze-causing fires Indonesian police officer, Toha, who goes by one name, has been putting out forest fires since 2015. This year, with the return of hot spots in Kalimantan, he has had a hectic schedule, running around with just a face mask on, carrying buckets of water and directing his colleagues to hose down areas burning.

24 Sep 00:30 ET, 04:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)