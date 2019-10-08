International Development News
New Representative of Liberia presents credentials to Yury Fedotov

During her career, Ms. Telewoda, who is also Ambassador to Germany, has served in various capacities, among them:

Devdiscourse News Desk Vienna
Updated: 08-10-2019 18:57 IST
Ms. Telewoda is a member of the Board of Directors of the Angie Brooks International Centre for Women Empowerment and Leadership. Image Credit: Twitter(@YuryFedotov)

The new Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations (Vienna), Youngor Sevelee Telewoda, presented her credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.

Ambassador to Germany with co-accreditation to Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden (2018-present); Ambassador to Japan with co-accreditation to Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore and Thailand (2011-2017); Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union, Luxembourg and the Netherlands (2003-2010); Chargé d' Affaires, a.i., Embassy in Brussels (1993-2002); Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York (1985-1992); and Assistant Budget Director (Administration) Bureau of the Budget, Libera (1984-1985).

Ms. Telewoda is a member of the Board of Directors of the Angie Brooks International Centre for Women Empowerment and Leadership.

Ms. Telewoda holds a Master of Business Administration from Pace University, New York and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration (Management) from the University of Liberia, Monrovia.

(With Inputs from APO)

