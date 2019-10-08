International Development News
British "take it or leave it" approach amounts to no deal, Ireland says

Reuters Dublin
Updated: 08-10-2019 20:46 IST
British "take it or leave it" approach amounts to no deal, Ireland says

If the British government's approach is that the fresh Brexit proposals it made last week were presented on a take-it-or-leave-it basis, it must know that will not result in a deal, Ireland's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"What you saw today from Donald Tusk was a frustration that the proposals seem to be, from a British perspective, on a take-it-or-leave-it basis," Coveney told a news conference, referring to the European Council President's accusation that Britain was playing a "stupid blame game" over Brexit.

"I agree that if the approach from the British government is take-it-or-leave-it on the basis of the proposal coming from the British prime minister last week, then the British government must know that there is not going to be a deal."

COUNTRY : Ireland
