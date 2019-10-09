Following are the top stories:

DEL11 XI-LD JINPING-VISIT Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit India

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India from October 11 to 12 for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Wednesday.

FGN12 CHINA-INDIA-LD XI Xi to visit India from Oct 11 to 12 for 2nd informal summit with Modi: China

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India from October 11 to 12 to take part in the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which they are expected to hold comprehensive talks on a host of issues concerning the bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues. By K J M Varma

MDS1 TN-MODI-XI SUMMIT-SCULPTURES

Time, full moon day, season all in stone; spruced up Pallava era sculptures ready for Modi, Xi visit Kancheepuram(TN): The ancient Mamallapuram monuments, spruced up ahead of this week's Indo-China summit, is a quiet cue to the artistic genius of Pallava era artisans,

who created poetry in stone to bring alive several ideas like the time of the day, long before the clock was invented.

FGN10 IMF-GROWTH-INDIA Effects of global slowdown more pronounced in India: IMF

Washington, Oct 9 (PTI) The global economy is witnessing "synchronized slowdown", which will result in slower growth for 90 per cent of the world this year, and the effect is even "more pronounced" in some of the largest emerging market economies like India, new IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned. By Lalit K Jha

Legal:

LGD3 DL-HC-ASTHANA

HC grants 2 more months to CBI to complete probe in Asthana bribery case New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted two more months to the CBI to complete probe in a bribery case allegedly involving the agency's then special director Rakesh Asthana.

Foreign:

FGN6 FRANCE-INDIA-RAJNATH

India-France Defence Dialogue to enhance strategic ties, says Rajnath Singh Paris, Oct 9 (PTI) Defence minister Rajnath Singh concluded the annual India-France Defence Dialogue with French Armed Forces minister Florence Parly in Paris, with enhanced strategic ties on top of his agenda. By Aditi Khanna

FGN7 US-WH-2NDLD IMPEACHMENT

WH refuses cooperation from President Trump in impeachment investigation by Democrats Washington: The White House has refused any cooperation by President Donald Trump in the Democrats' impeachment investigation, saying the efforts being made by the opposition is unconstitutional and an attempt to overturn the democratic process. By Lalit K Jha

Business:

DEL4 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex, Nifty cautious in early trade amid weak global cues, fund outflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading on a cautious note in morning trade on Wednesday amid growing uncertainty over US-China trade talks and unabated foreign fund outflows.

DEL5 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee slips 20 paise to 71.22 vs USD in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 20 paise to 71.22 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking subdued opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.

