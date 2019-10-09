Irish minister: if there's a Brexit solution, we want to find it

Ireland still wants to work with Britain to find solutions to solve the Brexit impasse because the stakes are so high that constructive engagement is the only choice, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Wednesday.

"If there is a way through this that manages to preserve the objectives that the Irish government has outlined ... we want to find that way through," Donohoe said during an interview on BBC Radio 4.

Also Read: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan to meet Tutu and his wife

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)