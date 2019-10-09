International Development News
China's Xi says he is watching Kashmir, supports Pakistan's core interests - Xinhua

Reuters New Delhi
Updated: 09-10-2019 14:52 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he was watching the situation in Kashmir and would support Pakistan in issues related to its core interests, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Xi told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in Beijing that the right and wrong of the situation was clear, the report said. Xi added that the parties should resolve the dispute via peaceful dialogue.

Tensions over the disputed region of Kashmir have risen sharply since August when New Delhi revoked the autonomy of its portion of the territory, which both India and Pakistan rule in part and claim in full. Xi is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai later this week.

