Reuters Brussels
Updated: 09-10-2019 16:34 IST
EU's Barnier says Brexit deal "very difficult but possible"

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday he believed that reaching an exit deal with Britain was "very difficult but possible".

"The EU will remain calm, vigilant, respectful and constructive. The technical talks continue," Barnier said in footage played by Sky News on Twitter.

Asked by a reporter if a deal was possible, he said: "I think the deal is possible. Very difficult but possible."

COUNTRY : Belgium
