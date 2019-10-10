International Development News
Trump says he would cooperate with impeachment probe if rights guaranteed

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 10-10-2019 02:03 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the White House would cooperate with the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry if House Democrats "give us our rights."

The White House has criticized Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not calling a vote of the full chamber to authorize the impeachment investigation.

Asked by a reporter if he would cooperate with Democrats' demands for testimony and documents if a House vote were held, Trump said: "We would if they give us our rights."

COUNTRY : United States
