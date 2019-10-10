Expedite crop loss assessment in Rajasthan: BJP to Cong govt

BJP state president Satish Poonia on Thursday demanded that the Congress government should expedite assessment of crop loss damage due to heavy rainfall in Rajasthan "Crops were damaged due to heavy rainfall in several districts of the state. I visited many districts where crops have been damaged and farmers are in distress and the government should expedite the assessment work so that farmers can get compensation," Poonia told reporters here.

He also called for Governor Kalraj Mishra's intervention in the matter. "Our delegation is meeting the governor today to demand his intervention. The government had asked the officials to prepare the girdawari (harvest inspection) report by October 15 but the assessment work is going on very slow,” he said.

Poonia also targeted the Congress government over law and order situation alleging the law and order has become a challenge in the state but the government was not paying any heed. "Many cases of communal violence and rape have happened in the last 10 months due to laxity of the government. Chief minister himself is holding the home portfolio and there is no full time home ministers and therefore there is no full attention towards the law and order," he said.

"It appears that law and order is not a priority for the government," Poonia alleged. He also reiterated that the BJP's state unit was committed for making the state free from Congress in 2023 assembly polls.

"It is our mission to make Rajasthan free from Congress in 2023," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)