Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 10-10-2019 19:47 IST
Trump confirms al Qaeda bomb maker was killed

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed in a statement on Thursday that top al Qaeda bomb maker Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri, believed to have masterminded a failed bombing of a U.S.-bound airliner in 2009, was killed two years ago in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in Yemen.

U.S. officials said last year that they were confident al-Asiri had been killed, but others had cautioned at the time that the evidence was not conclusive.

COUNTRY : United States
