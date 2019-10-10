International Development News
Britain and Ireland see pathway to possible Brexit deal

Reuters London
Updated: 10-10-2019 19:54 IST
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

A Brexit deal remains possible, Britain and Ireland said on Thursday in a statement issued following talks between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar. "The Prime Minister (Johnson) and Taoiseach (Varadkar) have had a detailed and constructive discussion," the joint statement said.

"Both continue to believe that a deal is in everybody's interest. They agreed that they could see a pathway to a possible deal."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
