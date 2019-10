Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss and his son and former Union minister Ambumani Ramadoss on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The PMK is part of the BJP-led NDA and Ambumani Ramadoss is a Rajya Sabha member.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the two leaders presenting a shawl to Modi.

