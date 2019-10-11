BJP seeks time from HM and Prez to apprise them about law & order situation in WB

The BJP has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise them about the "complete breakdown" of the law and order situation in West Bengal, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Friday. This comes in the backdrop of the gruesome triple murder in Murshidabad district and an alleged attack on BJP workers across the state.

Vijayvargiya, who is also the party's in-charge of West Bengal, criticized the state government over the killings and the alleged attack on BJP workers. "We have sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji and President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise them about the worsening law and order situation in Bengal. People are being killed in broad daylight," Vijayvargiya told PTI.

According to BJP sources, the party would prepare a memorandum with details of more than 80 BJP workers killed in the state in last two years. The brutal murder of a school teacher, his wife and minor son in Murshidabad acquired political overtones on Thursday with the BJP and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the killings, and the RSS claiming the teacher was its supporter.

Dhankhar had said that the incident had "put humanity to shame", and castigated the state machinery for alleged lack of response. Bandhu Prakash Pal, the 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying in pools of blood in their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district on Tuesday when Durga Puja festivities were on.

The BJP also alleged that one of its workers in South 24 Parganas district was injured on Thursday after Trinamool Congress activists shot at him for chanting "Jai Shri Ram", a charge denied by the ruling party.

