International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK's Johnson will speak to EU leaders on Brexit deal by end of Monday -Sunday Times

Reuters
Updated: 13-10-2019 05:30 IST
UK's Johnson will speak to EU leaders on Brexit deal by end of Monday -Sunday Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker by the end of Monday in an attempt to urge the leaders to support his Brexit deal, the Sunday Times reported http://bit.ly/2oBg1Tq.

Johnson will offer the three leaders the option to either help him deliver a new deal this week, or to agree on a friendly version of no-deal Brexit by Oct. 31, the newspaper said, citing a source familiar with the conversations.

Also Read: Boris Johnson: UK will submit concrete Brexit proposals soon

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019