Maha polls: Our schemes are for people's welfare, says

Initiatives of BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra are about people's welfare while those of previous governments were about grabbing public money for the benefit of a few, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a poll rally in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Sunday. Maharashtra Assembly polls are slated for October 21 and results will be announced on October 24.

"Funds allocated for schemes and farmers were grabbed. Deals were cut while providing jobs. Development was limited to development of a family," Adityanath said attacking the opposition.

Speaking on the revocation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a tribute to icons like Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji who fought for justice. "The Congress included Article 370 in the Constitution in 1952 despite opposition from Dr Ambedkar. Its abrogation is a tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who always fought for justice," he said.

Adityanath praised the Devendra Fadnavis government over the state's law and order situation and said it, along with the Centre, had taken strong steps to curb terrorism. The UP CM was campaigning for BJP's Tanaji Mutkule who is seeking re-election from Hingoli Assembly seat..

