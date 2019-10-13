Naveen Patnaik has betrayed people of Bijepur: BJP leaders

Senior BJP leaders on Sunday accused Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of betraying the people of Bijepur by resigning from the seat he had won in the state Assembly elections held in April. Undertaking whirlwind tours of Bijepur assembly segment, where by-election is scheduled on October 21, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda and former Union Minister Jual Oram mounted a stinging attack on Patnaik.

The BJP has fielded Sanat Gartia in Bijepur constituency located in Bargarh district in west Odisha. Patnaik, who is also the president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), was elected from two assembly seats - Hinjili in Ganjam district and Bijepur in Bargarh. The chief minister quit the Bijepur seat in June this year.

While appealing to the people to vote for the BJP candidate in the upcoming by-poll, Panda said they should not trust the BJD led by Patnaik as he vacated the assembly seat despite having promised to personally work for the overall development of the backward area. Accusing Patnaik of having made false promises to the people of Bijepur, Panda said "Patnaik should not have vacated the Bijepur seat. He should have been here to work for the development of Bijepur and Bargarh district in particular and west Odisha in general." Citing the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP vice-president, who attended roadshows and meetings in the constituency, said though Modi contested from two Lok Sabha seats in 2014 elections he vacated the one in his home state Gujarat, retained Varanasi and worked for its progress.

"However, Patnaik decided to run away from Bijepur leaving its people in a state of despair. People now realise that Patnaik's promises were hollow and false," he said adding the people of Bijepur should not commit another mistake this time and must vote for the BJP nominee in the by-election. Mounting a similar attack on Patnaik, Jual Oram accused him of having cheated not only the people of Bijepur but also the entire west Odisha by his action.

By retaining Hinjili and quitting Bijepur, the chief minister has given enough indications that he has little affection for the people of Bijepur, claimed Oram, who took part in a number of roadshows and a meeting at Gouramunda. Both the BJP leaders said Patnaik had announced that he would ensure overall development of Bijepur during the 2018 by-poll, but the region is still without basic facilities like healthcare, irrigation and drinking water supply.

"The fight in the October 21 by-poll is essentially between Patnaik's falsehood and the self-pride of the people of Bijepur," Oram said. Gartia was defeated by Patnaik in the April elections in Bijepur assembly seat by a margin of about 57,000 votes.

Countering the allegation levelled by BJP leaders, BJD MP Prasanna Acharya said steady development is taking place in Bijepur and western Odisha under the leadership of the chief minister and people will see the results soon. Electioneering by the ruling BJD has also gathered momentum with a battery of leaders including ministers campaigning for party candidate Rita Sahu by undertaking roadshows and meetings.

"The people of Bijepur have full faith in the leadership of Naveen Patnaik. They will elect BJD candidate Rita Sahu this time also," Acharya said. Congress, which has fielded Dillip Kumar Panda, a green horn, in the constituency is also campaigning in his favour though high-profile leaders are yet to hit the campaign trail.

Panda, on his part, sounds optimistic saying he believes in action and not hollow words..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)