International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Poland's ruling nationalists ahead in election - exit poll

Reuters
Updated: 14-10-2019 00:39 IST
Poland's ruling nationalists ahead in election - exit poll

The opposition Civic Coalition, comprising the Civic Platform (PO) party formerly led by European Council President Donald Tusk and some smaller liberal parties, came second with 27.4%, according to the Ipsos poll. Image Credit: Blue Diamond Gallery

An exit poll projected Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party would win Sunday's parliamentary election with 43.6% of the vote.

The opposition Civic Coalition, comprising the Civic Platform (PO) party formerly led by European Council President Donald Tusk and some smaller liberal parties, came second with 27.4%, according to the Ipsos poll.

An overall majority in the lower house of parliament would give PiS a strong mandate to continue its controversial reforms of the justice system, media, cultural institutions, banking, and the energy sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Poland
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019