Poland's ruling nationalists ahead in election - exit poll

An exit poll projected Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party would win Sunday's parliamentary election with 43.6% of the vote.

The opposition Civic Coalition, comprising the Civic Platform (PO) party formerly led by European Council President Donald Tusk and some smaller liberal parties, came second with 27.4%, according to the Ipsos poll.

An overall majority in the lower house of parliament would give PiS a strong mandate to continue its controversial reforms of the justice system, media, cultural institutions, banking, and the energy sector.

