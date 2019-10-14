International Development News
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi backs bipartisan sanctions on Turkey -Graham

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 14-10-2019 21:20 IST
U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday that he had spoken with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about Turkey's offensive in northern Syria and that she supported bipartisan sanctions against Ankara.

Graham is usually a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, but he has repeatedly publicly condemned Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, which was quickly followed by a Turkish invasion to drive out Kurdish-led forces who have long been Washington's allies.

"Just spoke with Speaker Pelosi regarding congressional action on Turkey's incursion of Syria," Graham tweeted. "Speaker supports bipartisan sanctions against Turkey's outrages in Syria. She also believes we should show support for Kurdish allies and is concerned about the re-emergence of ISIS."

COUNTRY : United States
