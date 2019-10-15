DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 15

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 ** ISLAMABAD - Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, to visit Pakistan (to Oct 18).

** RIYADH - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia. ** NEW YORK CITY, United States - Interview with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on India's economy, global trade - 0230 GMT

** TIRANA - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to visit Tirana - 1530 GMT BAKU - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Turkic Council summit (final day).

NEW DELHI - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to embark on a five-day visit to India on the invitation of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (to Oct. 18). ISLAMABAD - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Pakistan (to Oct. 18).

SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (final day). BERLIN - Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg for bilateral talks at the chancellery in Berlin - 0930 GMT

RIGA - Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel to visit Latvia and meet with the Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins to discuss bilateral questions, international affairs, EU and NATO matters. - 1055 GMT ABU DHABI - President of Russia Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women.

LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

RIGA - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to Latvia. TOULOUSE, France - President of France Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel attend a Franco-German joint cabinet meeting in Toulouse - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - The presidents of the European Council and the European Commission – Donald TUSK and Jean-Claude Juncker, Nicos Anastasiades (Cyprus), Boyko Borissov (Bulgaria), Klaus Iohannis (Romania), Krisjanis Kariņs (Latvia), Angela Merkel (Germany), Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Greece), Andrej Plenkovic (Croatia), and Leo Varadkar (Ireland) have been invited - 1030 GMT. GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 ** MANILA - India's President Ram Nath Kovind to visit the Philippines (to Oct 21). GIBRALTAR - Gibraltarian parliament election. GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty.

BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – Eight anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – Eight anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 ** TOKYO - India's President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Japan (to Oct 23). OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jeans Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of a two-day meeting of the military alliance's defence ministers.

LIBYA – Eight anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – Eight anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. Botswana - Botswana National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 BRUSSELS - NATO Defence ministers meet in Brussels (to Oct. 25).

SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25 SYDNEY - Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama to attend dinner in Sydney. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 URUGUAY – President election. URUGUAY - Uruguayan Chamber of Representatives election.

OMAN - Omani Consultative Assembly election. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 ** BRUSSELS - Vice-president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis to speak at event in Brussels along with managing director of the ESM Klaus Regling - 1300 GMT GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development. (to Oct 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 BANGKOK – ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to Nov 4). ISTANBUL, Turkey - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey. BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4).

LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

ATHENS - Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Greece. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 GENEVA - OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2019 - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov 17). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

WASHINGTON D.C. - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay an official visit to Washington and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15 HAVANA - Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Cuba where they will attend the celebrations of Havana's 500 years of founding. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting.

SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

WELLINGTON - Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand (to Nov. 23). BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives election. SRI LANKA -Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24 TOKYO - Pope Francis departs for Nagasaki to speak at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and hold a Holy Mass - 2200 GMT.

TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT. SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 TOKYO - Pope Francis to meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito

TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

VILNIUS - President of Ukrain Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Lithuania. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 NAMIBIA – Referendum election.

NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 ** VIENNA - 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 ** VIENNA - 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

Also Read: Babar Azam lifts Pakistan to 305-7 as Karachi returns to ODI fold

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)