Pro-Brexit lawmaker Baker says optimistic a tolerable deal can be struck

Reuters London
Updated: 15-10-2019 22:38 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The leader of the strongly pro-Brexit faction within Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party said he was optimistic that a tolerable deal could be struck with the European Union that he could vote for in parliament.

Steve Baker, the head of the European Research Group which wants a cleaner break with Brussels, told reporters after he emerged from a meeting in Johnson's office that he was very pleased the government was making progress.

"I am optimistic that it is still possible we could reach a tolerable deal and I will be voting for it," he said on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson offers EU Irish backstop alternative in new Brexit offer

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
