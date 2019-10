Poll officials seized Rs 12.48lakh from a car in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane districtlate Tuesday night, said an official

The model code of conduct is in force across the statefor the October 21 Assembly polls

"The car's occupant could not give a satisfactoryanswer about the antecedents of the cash. It has been seizedand kept at MFC police station in Kalyan," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)