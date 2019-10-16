Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Sanders for 2020 Democratic nomination

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, long a standard-bearer for progressive causes, has secured the endorsement of the newest star on the leftist stage, U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to be the Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, a campaign source said on Tuesday.

Ocasio-Cortez plans to announce her choice on Saturday when Sanders returns to the campaign trail with a rally in New York.

