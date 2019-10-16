TMC regains control of Naihati Municipality from BJP

The Trinamool Congress regained control of Naihati Municipality from the BJP by registering a victory in the trust vote held on Wednesday. The TMC registered a 24-0 victory in the 31-member municipality, located in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The remaining seven councillors refrained from voting.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in which the BJP bagged 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, 17 TMC councillors of the civic body had switched over to the saffron camp giving effective control of the municipality to the BJP. "The BJP had unethically taken over the municipal body by using force after the Lok Sabha polls. We were confident that if a trust vote was held, we would win back the municipality," TMC North 24 district president Jyotipriyo Mullick said.

In August, 10 of the 17 turncoats had returned to the TMC. The state government had in May appointed an administrator to oversee affairs of the civic body..

