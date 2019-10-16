DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 16

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 ** ANKARA - U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Turkey. ** TOULOUSE, France - President of France Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a news conference in Toulouse following a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting. - 1600 GMT

** TOULOUSE, France - President of France Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel welcome President-elect of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Toulouse - 1700 GMT ** RIGA - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Latvia and meets with the Latvian President Egils Levits and Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins - 1200 (GMT)

ISLAMABAD - Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, to visit Pakistan (to Oct 18). NEW DELHI - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to embark on a five-day visit to India on the invitation of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (to Oct. 18).

BRUSSELS - The presidents of the European Council and the European Commission – Donald TUSK and Jean-Claude Juncker, Nicos Anastasiades (Cyprus), Boyko Borissov (Bulgaria), Klaus Iohannis (Romania), Krisjanis Kariņs (Latvia), Angela Merkel (Germany), Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Greece), Andrej Plenkovic (Croatia), and Leo Varadkar (Ireland) have been invited - 1030 GMT. GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 ** WASHINGTON, D.C. - World Bank Group President David Malpass to address the press during the World Bank Group/International Monetary Fund 2019 Annual Meetings. - 1245 GMT

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to address the press during the World Bank Group/International Monetary Fund 2019 Annual Meetings. - 1330 GMT ** RIGA - Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry to visit Latvia and meet with the Latvian government officials, including the Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics - 1555 GMT

MANILA - India's President Ram Nath Kovind to visit the Philippines (to Oct 21). GIBRALTAR - Gibraltarian parliament election. GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty.

BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 ** WASHINGTON, D.C. - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at an event, "International Platform on Sustainable Finance：A global approach for financing the green transition." - 1800 GMT

JERUSALEM – Eight anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – Eight anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 TOKYO - India's President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Japan (to Oct 23).

OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jeans Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of a two-day meeting of the military alliance's defence ministers. LIBYA – Eight anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – Eight anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. Botswana - Botswana National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 BRUSSELS - NATO Defence ministers meet in Brussels (to Oct. 25). SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25 SYDNEY - Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama to attend dinner in Sydney.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 URUGUAY – President election.

URUGUAY - Uruguayan Chamber of Representatives election. OMAN - Omani Consultative Assembly election.

BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 BRUSSELS - Vice-president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis to speak at event in Brussels along with managing director of the ESM Klaus Regling - 1300 GMT

GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development. (to Oct 30). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 BANGKOK – ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to Nov 4).

ISTANBUL, Turkey - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey. BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4). LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1 ATHENS - Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Greece.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 GENEVA - OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2019 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov 17).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13 WASHINGTON D.C. - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay an official visit to Washington and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

HAVANA - Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Cuba where they will attend the celebrations of Havana's 500 years of founding. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 WELLINGTON - Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand (to Nov. 23). BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives election. SRI LANKA -Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting.

BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22 NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

TOKYO - Pope Francis departs for Nagasaki to speak at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and hold a Holy Mass - 2200 GMT. TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT.

SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

TOKYO - Pope Francis to meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26 VILNIUS - President of Ukrain Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Lithuania.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

NAMIBIA – Referendum election. NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4 ** BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - OSCE holds Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

VIENNA - 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 VIENNA - 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting

