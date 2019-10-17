International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Brexit deal close but not guaranteed, France's Lemoyne says

Reuters Paris
Updated: 17-10-2019 11:53 IST
Brexit deal close but not guaranteed, France's Lemoyne says

Image Credit: IANS

A Brexit deal is within "arm's reach" but it's still not guaranteed, said French junior foreign affairs minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne on Thursday. "A deal is within arm's reach but is not guaranteed," Lemoyne told French TV station Public Senat.

Earlier on Thursday, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party said it could not support the Brexit deal being proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : France
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019