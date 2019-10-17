International Development News
VAT remains an outstanding issue in UK-EU talks - UK source

Reuters
Updated: 17-10-2019 13:13 IST
Talks between Britain and the European Union were continuing in Brussels on Thursday, with the issue of what VAT sales tax will be applied to Northern Ireland after Brexit yet to be resolved, a British government source said on Thursday.

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party said earlier on Thursday that they could not support the Brexit deal as it stands due to concerns about customs, consent and a lack of clarity on VAT.

