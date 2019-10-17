Kremlin questions language of 'unusual' Trump letter to Erdogan

The Kremlin on Thursday questioned the tone of a letter sent by U.S. President Donald Trump to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, which it called highly unusual for correspondence between heads of state.

The White House on Wednesday released the Oct. 9 letter, in which Trump urged Erdogan: "Don't be a tough guy" and "Don't be a fool!"

"You don't often encounter such language in correspondence between heads of state. It's a highly unusual letter," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Kremlin: We weren't warned about US plan to pull troops from Syria northeast

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)