International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UPDATE 1-Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, chair of U.S. House oversight committee, has died

Reuters Maryland
Updated: 17-10-2019 15:43 IST
UPDATE 1-Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, chair of U.S. House oversight committee, has died

Image Credit: Twitter (@RepCummings)

Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, the Democratic chairman of the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee, has died aged 68, his office said on Thursday.

Cummings' committee is the main investigative committee in the House of Representatives and is involved in the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump. "At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (MD-07) passed away at John Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges," his office said in a statement.

The statement said that more information would be released later on Thursday. Reuters could not immediately reach his representatives for further details. Cummings was first elected to office in 1996 and has served as chair of his committee since January after the Democrats gained control of the House of Representatives in 2018.

He was previously treated for heart and knee issues, CBS News reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019