TMC, BJP cross swords over WB governor getting 'Z' class VIP

A war of words broke out between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP on Thursday over West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar being accorded a 'Z' category VIP security cover by the Centre, with the ruling TMC accusing the saffron party of trying to demean the state government. The West Bengal BJP welcomed the move claiming that the heckling of Union minister Babul Supriyo on September 19 inside the Jadavpur University campus proved that law and order situation has broken down in the state.

Dhankhar has been accorded a 'Z' category VIP security cover by the Union government in the wake of "potential threats" to him. Officials said the Union home ministry has directed the Central Reserve Police Force to take charge of Dhankhar's security that will be valid in all parts of the country.

The CRPF guards a number of VIPs including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "The state government has provided security to the governor. Previously too there have been governors in the state, but none of them has ever either complained about security or have been given central security cover," a senior TMC leader said.

The people are watching how the BJP is trying to "demean" West Bengal to serve its own interest, he said. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the way the governor and Supriyo were heckled inside the Jadavpur University campus has proved the law and order situation has broken down in the state.

"The entire country knows the violence and killings that are going on in Bengal. We have seen how the police remained a mute spectator when the governor and the union minister were heckled inside JU campus. Had any untoward incident happened, who would have taken the responsibility?" Ghosh said. The union government must have decided to accord 'Z' category security cover after considering potential threats to him, which the state government has failed to read, he said.

Under the "Z" category, the West Bengal governor will have about 8-10 armed security personnel with him when he travels. The CRPF cover came as a threat assessment report prepared by central security and intelligence agencies found that Dhankhar needs to be secured by a professional team of personnel especially in the wake of the incident in the Jadavpur University..

