Bad weather forces cancellation of CM's election rally in

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was forced to cancel his rally in by-poll bound Huzurnagar on Thursday as his scheduled chopper ride could not be undertaken in view of heavy rains. In a swift move, the BJP urged the state Chief Electoral Officer to treat the expenses made by TRS for the Chief Minister's cancelled rally as that of the party candidate and said he was liable to be disqualified, claiming he has exceeded the expenditure limit.

The rally was cancelled after Director- Aviation in the state's Infrastructure and Investment department advised against flying to Huzuragar (in Suryapaet district) in view of the bad weather, a CMO release said. Citing weather conditions including low clouds, thunder, lightning, and strong gusty winds, the official said these were detrimental to flight safety.

TRS leaders and workers were banking heavily on Rao's rally to boost the chances of party nominee S Saidi Reddy and its cancellation has dampened the spirits. Party sources indicated Rao may not hold a campaign meeting in the few days left for electioneering to end.

The October 21 bye-election to Huzurnagar assembly segment has been necessitated due to the resignation of state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to Lok Sabha. The BJP in its representation to the CEO claimed: "...expenditure incurred for the public meeting is Rs 25 lakhs though it is cancelled. It clearly shows that the candidate has crossed the expenditure limit of Rs 28 lakhs." In view of this, the TRS candidate was "liable to be disqualified under Section 77, Clause 1 of the Representation of People's Act, 1951", it claimed.

Congress has fielded Uttam Kumar Reddy's wife Padmavati Reddy, a former MLA, as its candidate. TRS nominee Saidi Reddy lost to Uttam Kumar Reddy in last year's Assembly polls.

The by-election is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with other major parties, including BJP and TDP, also entering the fray. TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy, the party's incharge for campaign in Huzurnagar told PTI that though the party workers were disappointed with the cancellation of Rao's rally, it has "generated sympathy" among voters.

Asked about the chances of TRS in the bypoll, he said the party would win comfortably. The bypoll has been witnessing hectic canvassing of votes by the major parties.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who has been campaigning for his wife, said on Thursday that the victory of Congress in the bye-election would decide the future of politics in Telangana. Talking to reporters in Huzurnagar, he said the people's verdict in Congress' favour would send a strong message to the Chief Minister that people do not support "his arrogance and dictatorial style of functioning."

