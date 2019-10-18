International Development News
Less than 10 Labour MPs to back UK PM's Brexit deal on Saturday -BBC reporter tweet

Reuters London
Updated: 18-10-2019 00:58 IST
Less than ten Labour Party MPs will back the British government on Saturday when the parliament votes on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley said in a tweet, citing senior Labour sources.

European Union leaders unanimously backed a Brexit deal with Britain on Thursday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a battle to secure the UK parliament's backing for the agreement if he is to take Britain out of Europe on Oct. 31.

Also Read: Boris Johnson claims UK-EU agreed on a "great new deal" for Brexit.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
