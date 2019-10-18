Less than 10 Labour MPs to back UK PM's Brexit deal on Saturday -BBC reporter tweet

Less than ten Labour Party MPs will back the British government on Saturday when the parliament votes on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley said in a tweet, citing senior Labour sources.

European Union leaders unanimously backed a Brexit deal with Britain on Thursday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a battle to secure the UK parliament's backing for the agreement if he is to take Britain out of Europe on Oct. 31.

Also Read: Boris Johnson claims UK-EU agreed on a "great new deal" for Brexit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)