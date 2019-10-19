Senior PDP leader, two former bureaucrats among over 500 join BJP in Jammu

The trickle of social and political activists towards the BJP appeared to be growing by the day after the negation of Article 370 as the saffron party claimed over 500 people, including a prominent PDP leader and two former bureaucrats, joined the party on Saturday. PDP's state general secretary Faqir Chand Bhagat, former IAS officer G R Bhagat and former KAS officer Kuldeep Khajuria joined the BJP along with over 500 others in the presence of its national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna here, a party spokesman said.

He said prominent among the 500 political and social activists who joined the party include PDP zonal president and sarpanch Bhagwan Dass Sharma, PDP's Bishnah youth wing president and district coordinator Bablu Sharma, former Block Development Officer Babadita Sharma and Secretary youth Congress Balraj Singh Charak. Welcoming the new entrants to the party, Khanna said it is the BJP's policy which is attracting people in large numbers to serve the society better.

"The BJP has kept progressing with its agenda of nation-building, since the inception of Jana Sangha and followed perfect synchronization between its words and actions. By taking the decisive action on Articles 370, we have delivered on what we promised in our everyday speech," the BJP leader said. He said the people taught lesson to parties like the Congress, National Conference, and PDP in the Panchayat polls last year by massive participation despite the boycott by the regional parties.

"In the upcoming Block Development Council (BDC) elections, the BJP has already registered victories on 15 seats in Kashmir alone and we are going to witness heavy polling in the favor of BJP on October 24," he said. Khanna said the newly created Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh are now all set for a massive transformation after October 31 as the novel opportunities await people in the region.

He cautioned workers to remain vigilant to frustrate the opposition parties who are trying to create misgivings among the people on various issues. "We are promise-bound to give statehood back to Jammu and Kashmir once the situation becomes peaceful," he said.

