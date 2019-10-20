Dutch PM Rutte: spoke with UK's Johnson, wished him success in 'next steps'

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday he had spoken with Boris Johnson after parliament forced the British prime minister to seek a further delay to Brexit before it votes on the new divorce deal.

"We discussed the situation around Brexit," Rutte said in a statement. "I wished him success in the next steps in the British Parliament."

Rutte said the two leaders have agreed to keep in close contact.

