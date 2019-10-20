International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Dutch PM Rutte: spoke with UK's Johnson, wished him success in 'next steps'

Reuters
Updated: 20-10-2019 01:31 IST
Dutch PM Rutte: spoke with UK's Johnson, wished him success in 'next steps'

"We discussed the situation around Brexit," Rutte said in a statement. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday he had spoken with Boris Johnson after parliament forced the British prime minister to seek a further delay to Brexit before it votes on the new divorce deal.

"We discussed the situation around Brexit," Rutte said in a statement. "I wished him success in the next steps in the British Parliament."

Rutte said the two leaders have agreed to keep in close contact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Netherlands
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019