UK's Johnson sends unsigned Brexit delay request to EU - source

Reuters
Updated: 20-10-2019 03:11 IST
Johnson was required to ask for a Brexit extension beyond Oct. 31 until the end of January after he missed a deadline on Saturday to secure backing for a deal in parliament or support from lawmakers for leaving without a deal. Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent an unsigned letter to the European Union on Saturday requesting a Brexit delay and a separate note saying that he did not want an extension, a British government source said.

Johnson was required to ask for a Brexit extension beyond Oct. 31 until the end of January after he missed a deadline on Saturday to secure backing for a deal in parliament or support from lawmakers for leaving without a deal.

The source said a third document was also sent to Brussels on Saturday, signed by Britain's top envoy to the European Union.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
