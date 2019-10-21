Hooda casts vote along with his family in Rohtak

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday exuded confidence that his party will make a comeback in the assembly polls as he cast his vote along with his family members here. Before exercising his vote, the two-time former chief minister and his family members offered prayers at a temple.

He was accompanied by his wife Asha Hooda, son and former MP from Rohtak Deepender Singh Hooda and daughter-in-law Sweta Mirdha. Hooda is a sitting legislator from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi here.

After casting his vote, Hooda, who was Congress' face in the Haryana poll campaign, exuded confidence that his party will make a comeback in the assembly polls. Hitting out at the Khattar government, he told reporters, "Haryana, which was number one in all the spheres during our time, now leads in unemployment and crime."

On the BJP making scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir a big poll issue in Haryana, he said,"The entire country knows my stand. I have said it is not an issue anymore as it has become a law. "But they raised this issue because they had nothing to talk about their performance," he said.

On Chief Minister Khattar riding a bicycle in Karnal to reach a polling booth to cast his vote, Hooda said, "For five years, he (Khattar) flew in helicopters and now he rides a bicycle to reach the polling booth. For five years, they indulged in wasteful expenditures and did nothing for welfare of people".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)