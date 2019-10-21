62 pc polling in Jhabua assembly byelection in MP

Around 62 per cent voters exercised franchise in Jhabua assembly byelection in Madhya Pradesh at the end of polling on Monday, an official said. "Around 62 per cent voter turnout was recorded. The voters who were in the queue by 5 pm are being allowed to vote," state's Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told PTI.

Jhabua collector Prabal Sipaha said the polling took place without any untoward incident. A VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) unit was replaced at a booth due to a technical problem, he said.

Ahmed Hussain (92) exercised his franchise by reaching a booth in Kailash Marg area of Jhabua with his grandson Firoz in the afternoon. The Congress has fielded former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria (68) from the seat against BJP's Bhanu Bhuria, who is contesting his maiden election.

Kantilal Bhuria and his family members cast their votes at a polling booth in Jhabua city, while the BJP nominee exercised his franchise at Dotad village in the district. BJP leader G S Damor had defeated Kantilal Bhuria's son Vikrant Bhuria of the Congress in the Assembly polls last year.

Later, Damor contested the Lok Sabha election from Ratlam seat where he defeated Kantilal Bhuria. Damor subsequently resigned as MLA, which necessitated the by- election..

