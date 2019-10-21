Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 2 AS-REDDY India continuing with its policy of zero tolerance of terrorism : Reddy Guwahati: Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the country is continuing its policy of zero tolerance of terrorism and its forces have been thwarting all threats to internal security.

CAL 3 AR-BYPOLL TURNOUT 89 per cent polling in Arunachal by-poll Itanagar: An estimated 89 per cent of over 10,000 voters exercised their franchise in the bye-election to Khonsa West assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday amidst tight security, election officials here said. CAL 4 BH-GRAND ALLIANCE Grand Alliance in turmoil on by-poll day; HAM, VIP attack RJD Patna: Beset with squabbles since its inception, the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar appeared to remain adrift on Monday when by-polls were under way in a Lok Sabha seat and five assembly seats, being billed as the "semi-final" ahead of Assembly elections next year.

CAL 5 AS-BYPOLL-TURNOUT 72.62 pe cent votes cast in Assam by-poll Guwahati: An estimated 72.62 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise in the bye-election to four assembly seats in Assam on Monday, election office sources said. CAL 6 WB-LD ABHIJIT Bengal BJP leaders told to refrain from attacking Abhijit Banerjee, mother fumes at detractors Kolkata: Notwithstanding the criticism of Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee by a section of its leaders, the BJP in West Bengal has asked its members to refrain from making any "unwarranted" remark against the economist, who has achieved a cult status in the state for his rare feat.

CAL 7 OD-BYPOLL TURNOUT 72 per cent polling in Odisha by-poll Bhubaneswar: An estimated 72 per cent of the over 2.32 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the by-election to Odisha's Bijepur assembly seat where polling was held peacefully amid tight security on Monday, election office sources said. CAL 8 BH-AKHILESH-JK Cong flayed over Bihar leaders purported remarks on Army operation in PoK Patna: The Congress on Monday found itself under attack from various corners over remarks purportedly made by a senior leader here about the Armys action in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on the previous day.

CAL 9 SK-LD BYPOLLS 68 per cent votes cast in Sikkim, highest turnout in CM's seat Gangtok: An estimated 67.99 per cent of around 44,500 voters exercised their franchise on Monday in by-polls in three Sikkim Assembly seats, including one from which the chief minister who is not a member of the House, is contesting. CAL 10 BH-LD BYPOLLS Samastipur LS seat records 45 per cent voting;49.26 pc polling in 5 assembly seats in Bihar bypolls Patna: A total of 45 per cent voters' turnout was recorded in Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency, while 49.26 per cent polling was registered in the bypolls on five assembly constituencies in Bihar, which passed off peacefully on Monday.

CAL 11 WB-MAMATA Every person living in Bengal is citizen of India: Mamata Siliguri: Iterating that she would never allow the implementation of NRC in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said every person living in this state is a citizen of India..

