WB Congress takes human rights violation complaint to guv

A Congress delegation on Monday called on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and complained about the recent arrest of party leader Sanmoy Bandopadhyay for circulating social media posts critical of the Trinamool Congress government in the state. The delegation, headed by Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Abdul Mannan, also made a complaint of alleged human rights violations in the state.

"We informed him (Dhankhar) about the arrest and the release (on bail) of Samanay Bandopadhyay. It is a clear case of violation of human rights by the West Bengal government. We urged the government to look into it," Mannan said after the meeting. West Bengal Congress leader and spokesperson Sanmoy Bandopadhyay who was arrested by Purulia district police for alleged violation of Cyber Crime Act, was granted bail by a court on Sunday.

Bandopadhyay, who was arrested from his residence at Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, was released from police custody following the court order. Dhankhar, without referring to Bandopadhyay's arrest, on Sunday said freedom to express views is a golden gift of the Constitution and intolerance for it in any form can destroy the democratic fabric of the country.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had accused the police of arresting Bandopadhyay for circulating posts critical of the Mamata Banerjee government. Bandopadhyay's arrest is a classic example of intolerance of the highest order, Chowdhury had said on Friday..

