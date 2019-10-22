International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK's Labour wants Brexit extension before it will back early election - source

Reuters London
Updated: 22-10-2019 19:43 IST
UK's Labour wants Brexit extension before it will back early election - source

Image Credit: Reuters

Britain's Labour Party will only back an early election if an extension long enough to allow for a snap poll is agreed with the European Union and a no-deal Brexit is off the table, a source in the opposition party said on Tuesday. Labour has long said it wants a new election but has so far refused to support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's calls for one because the opposition party fears he might lead Britain out of the EU without a deal.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there would need to be an extension long enough to hold a new election for the prime minister to get Labour's support for a snap poll.

Also Read: Britain's Labour Party will not support Brexit deal or timetable - Corbyn

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019