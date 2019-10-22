Social media rumours posing danger to secular fabric: Digvijay

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday said social media was turning out to be the "biggest platform" for circulation of rumours and posing "danger" to the country's secular fabric. "Social media has become the biggest platform for spread of rumours, which poses danger to the country. The social media is posing danger to the secular harmony," Singh said while addressing a workshop on the theme: 'Digital Media and Changing Madhya Pradesh'.

The former chief minister also expressed the need to regulate the social media in the interest of the country. "Rumour-mongers on the social media cannot be caught until strengthening the cyber security and identifying source (of rumours)," he said..

