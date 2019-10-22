International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Putin says talks with Turkey's Erdogan have yielded 'momentous' results for Syria

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 22-10-2019 22:37 IST
Putin says talks with Turkey's Erdogan have yielded 'momentous' results for Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that talks with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan had yielded what he called momentous results for Syria, but did not say what they were. Putin, speaking at a news conference in southern Russia with Erdogan, said the two countries' foreign ministers would disclose what had been agreed between the two men later.

Putin was speaking after the commander of Kurdish forces in northeast Syria told the United States he had met all obligations set out in a U.S.-brokered truce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019