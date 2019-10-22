UK PM Johnson wins first vote on Brexit legislation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval for his Brexit legislation in a second reading on Tuesday, the first step towards forcing his deal through parliament so that Britain leaves the European Union on Oct. 31.

Lawmakers voted 329 versus 299 in favor of the Brexit legislation, paving the way for a vote on the so-called program motion, which sets out an accelerated timetable for the parliament to approve the Withdrawal Agreement Bill by the end of Thursday.

It is not clear whether the prime minister can win a vote on the program motion.

