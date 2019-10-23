UPDATE 10-Brexit in chaos after parliament defeats Johnson's ratification timetable

Britain's departure from the European Union was thrown into chaos on Tuesday after parliament rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's extremely tight timetable for ratifying his exit deal. Ahead of the vote, Johnson had warned parliament that if it defeated him on the timetable and forced a delay until January then he would abandon his attempt to ratify the deal and push for an election instead under the slogan of "Get Brexit Done".

Johnson was on Saturday forced by opponents into the humiliation of asking the EU for a delay beyond Oct. 31 that he had vowed he would never seek. The European Council president Donald Tusk said he is taking the request seriously. Lawmakers voted 322 to 308 against the so-called Programme Motion which set out a three-day schedule to rush his deal through the House of Commons.

Earlier, lawmakers voted 329 to 299 in favour of the second reading of his 115-page Withdrawal Agreement Bill, a significant boost for Johnson just five days after he struck a last-minute deal with the EU.

Also Read: BRIEF-Brexit Party Leader Farage Says Only Way To Get Brexit Done Now Is For UK PM Boris Johnson To Back No Deal - Telegraph Op-ed

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)